Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $44.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.