Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1,449.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.