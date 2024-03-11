Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.14.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,175,000 after buying an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.