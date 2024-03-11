Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 82,545 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1,650.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,545 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $184.05. The company had a trading volume of 237,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $126.58 and a one year high of $192.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.01 and its 200 day moving average is $160.24.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

