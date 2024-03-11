Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1,414.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,465 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Citigroup by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 574,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 315,726 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.
Citigroup Price Performance
C traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.25. 4,110,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,539,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
