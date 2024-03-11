Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 971.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,179 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.7% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.06. 867,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.72. The company has a market cap of $212.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

