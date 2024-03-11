Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 354.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Charter Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $9.81 on Monday, reaching $293.59. 914,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.41 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

