Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 129,156 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,156 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. 6,970,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,445,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

