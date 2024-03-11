Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.19.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.6 %

WSM stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,942. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $249.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.26 and its 200-day moving average is $182.51.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

