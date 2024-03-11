Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $17 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,697 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.79. 944,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.84 and its 200-day moving average is $193.95. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

