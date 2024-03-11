Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $5.77 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 163,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,446 shares of company stock valued at $33,293,613. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.