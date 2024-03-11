Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $51.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 157.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,267 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.50. 10,574,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,677,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.94 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,859 shares of company stock worth $39,178,332 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

