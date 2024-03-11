Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $20.49 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Cintas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $619.80. 60,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $608.72 and a 200-day moving average of $555.58. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $636.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

