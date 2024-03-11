Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $6.34 Million Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.84. 531,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,405. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

