Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 50,577 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 435.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,577 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $426.77. The company had a trading volume of 355,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

