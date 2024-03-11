Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.00

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 66471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $933.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

