GTS Securities LLC Purchases 33,581 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY)

GTS Securities LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned 13.84% of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 2,903.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

The Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (ERY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERY was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

