Guardian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.8% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FNDF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 585,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,741. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

