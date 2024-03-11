Guardian Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,914 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.09. 256,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

