Guardian Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.9% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,201,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $469.71. 3,826,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,506. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $476.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
