Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.62

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.56 ($0.03), with a volume of 10778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.06 million and a PE ratio of 6.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.22.

Gulf Investment Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Gulf Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Gulf Investment Fund

About Gulf Investment Fund

In other Gulf Investment Fund news, insider Patrick Grant purchased 26,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £49,999.98 ($63,459.80). Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

