Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Upgraded at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

GIFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Gulf Island Fabrication from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $6.56 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

