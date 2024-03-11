Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 11,770 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 8.07% of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (APRD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

