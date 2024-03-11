Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

