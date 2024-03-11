Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 104.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 96,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,282,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $94.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

