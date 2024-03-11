Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,305 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 131.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 99,302 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN opened at $38.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $693.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

