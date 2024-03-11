Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

