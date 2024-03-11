Harbour Investments Inc. Has $770,000 Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $547,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 97,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

