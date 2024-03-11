Harbour Investments Inc. Has $898,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 2.74% of Kellanova worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $498,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $4,157,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,386,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,552,622.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,735,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $54.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

