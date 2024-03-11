Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 16 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $1,084.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,023.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $972.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,098.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

