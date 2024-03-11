Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Acquires $492,135,715.00 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 21,397,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $492,135,715.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

HARP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.01. 6,624,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HARP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 489.0% in the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,500 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 1,027.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,492,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,041 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,267,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 676.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 766,655 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.