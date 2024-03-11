HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.58.

HashiCorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HCP stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,122 shares of company stock worth $10,412,457. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HashiCorp by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 862,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after buying an additional 392,494 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $21,217,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in HashiCorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

