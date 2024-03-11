HC Wainwright Raises Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target to $15.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

WVE has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of WVE stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $829.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -1.16.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 871,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,662 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.