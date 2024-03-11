HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $970.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $117.65.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 60.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

