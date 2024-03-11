Head-To-Head Comparison: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) versus Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Root has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Root and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -32.40% -73.62% -11.83% James River Group -10.80% 13.75% 1.49%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $455.00 million 1.47 -$147.40 million ($10.23) -4.47 James River Group $812.01 million 0.44 -$107.68 million ($2.26) -4.16

This table compares Root and James River Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of James River Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Root and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 0 5 3 0 2.38 James River Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Root presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 65.04%. James River Group has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.77%. Given James River Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than Root.

Summary

James River Group beats Root on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, light manufacturing, other light to medium hazard risks, as well as fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and other insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

