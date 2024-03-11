Head to Head Contrast: bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) vs. Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) and Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Rakuten Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost NV/SA 1.53% 13.73% 3.50% Rakuten Group -16.31% -32.37% -1.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for bpost NV/SA and Rakuten Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost NV/SA 1 1 0 0 1.50 Rakuten Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Rakuten Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion N/A $71.10 million $0.36 9.99 Rakuten Group $14.77 billion 0.81 -$2.42 billion ($1.26) -4.44

bpost NV/SA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rakuten Group. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bpost NV/SA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bpost NV/SA beats Rakuten Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

