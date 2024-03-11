Head-To-Head Contrast: PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) vs. Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) and PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and PICC Property and Casualty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $4.23 billion 1.50 $365.24 million $5.83 17.93 PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A $19.70 1.78

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than PICC Property and Casualty. PICC Property and Casualty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 8.57% 14.43% 3.22% PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PICC Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.0%. Selective Insurance Group pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PICC Property and Casualty pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Selective Insurance Group and PICC Property and Casualty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 PICC Property and Casualty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $105.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.94%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than PICC Property and Casualty.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats PICC Property and Casualty on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products. The company also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities, short-term investments, and alternative investments, and other investments. It offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments. It also offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides reinsurance, investment and funds application, insurance and claim handling agency, training, information technology and business, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Beijing, China. PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited.

