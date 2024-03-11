Head-To-Head Review: Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) versus Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Swvl has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 2 4 11 1 2.61

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Swvl and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $119.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Swvl.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swvl and Akamai Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $40.93 million 0.95 -$116.50 million N/A N/A Akamai Technologies $3.81 billion 4.41 $547.63 million $3.53 31.44

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies 14.37% 14.90% 7.19%

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Swvl on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

