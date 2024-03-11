HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.44% of HealthStream worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 9.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 635,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.65. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,884. The stock has a market cap of $807.50 million, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSTM. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

