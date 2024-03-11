Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HP opened at $39.18 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.