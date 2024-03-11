Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 453,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,913. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

