Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) & DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Head to Head Review

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 29.71% 34.60% 23.65% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heritage Global and DynTek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Heritage Global currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.79%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than DynTek.

This table compares Heritage Global and DynTek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.31 $15.49 million $0.47 6.21 DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Global beats DynTek on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

