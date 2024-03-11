Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $6.00. Hesai Group shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 611,587 shares trading hands.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 590,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

