Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hess

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $144.88 on Monday. Hess has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.49.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.