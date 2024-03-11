Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Hexcel worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after buying an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hexcel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,819. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

