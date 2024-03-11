Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

MDLZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.21. 853,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,249. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.