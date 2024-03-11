Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. NetApp comprises 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4,486.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 111,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 109,342 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,202,000 after buying an additional 266,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 267,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.