Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $12.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $824.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,756. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $798.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $731.35.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.