Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BNDX stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $49.02. 835,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

