Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 475,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.